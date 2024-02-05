Cedar Hill Eighth Graders to Explore High School Opportunities Through Longhorn Level Up Program

In an educational initiative, Cedar Hill, Texas is helping eighth-graders transition to high school. Approximately 300 students from Bessie Coleman and Permenter middle schools will have the opportunity to explore Cedar Hill High School (CHHS) on February 13. Orchestrated by CHHS Career & Technical Education Teacher Jacqueline Fields, the visit is part of the Longhorn Level Up Program.

Legacy of the Longhorn Level Up Program

Now in its second year, the Longhorn Level Up Program is a legacy of former CHHS Principal, TyShayla "Shay" Whittaker, who developed it in collaboration with Tyesha Smith Lowe. The program aims to give students a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities awaiting them in high school.

The Comprehensive Experience

The event kicks off with a pep rally, followed by a luncheon, campus tours, and interactions with CTE Program leaders and professionals from various fields. It strives to provide scholars with a first-hand look at a day in the life of a high school student, allowing them to explore different pathways.

The Impact on Students

Tiara Brown, CHISD Innovation Coordinator, highlights the program's potential in boosting students' confidence, as well as their understanding of what to expect when they start high school. Brown's perspective is shaped not only by her professional role but also by her experience as a CHISD parent.