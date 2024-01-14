CDC Report Reveals 15 Million U.S. Adults Faced Unreliable Transportation in 2022, Highlighting Socioeconomic Disparities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics has released a report shedding light on the issue of unreliable transportation among U.S. adults in 2022. It indicates that 5.3% of men and 6.1% of women experienced unreliable transportation for daily activities in the past year. This figure amounts to approximately 15 million adults across the nation. The report also unveils a correlation between income, education, and access to reliable transportation.

Income and Transportation Access

Adults earning less than the federal poverty level had a significantly higher rate of unreliable transportation at nearly 16%, while only 2.9% of those earning at least 400% of the federal poverty level faced the same issue. This data highlights the stark disparity in access to reliable transportation based on income levels.

Education and Transportation Access

Similarly, adults with less than a high school education were more likely to lack reliable transportation, with a percentage of 9.7% compared to those with a college degree or higher at 3.8%. This suggests that educational disparities significantly affect the availability of dependable transportation for daily living.

Implications and Future Steps

These findings underscore the urgent need for substantive changes in government transportation planning and investment to address disparities. The ripple effect of transportation access on community and individual health, as well as regional differences in transportation access, cannot be overlooked. As nearly 6% of U.S. adults lack reliable transportation, addressing this issue is crucial for improving the quality of life and health outcomes for millions of Americans.