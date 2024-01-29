CCI's Innovative Shot Cartridges: A Step Forward or Hindered by Legislation?

At the recent SHOT Show, ammunition manufacturer CCI brought innovation to the spotlight with the introduction of their new shot cartridges. These cartridges stand out for their use of varied materials for projectiles, including a 10mm cartridge bearing 109 grains of 9 lead shot, a 9mm cartridge with 43 grains of Hevi Bismuth non-lead shot, and a .38 Special housing 80 grains of Hevi Bismuth non-lead shot.

Meeting Legal and Environmental Requirements

The introduction of Hevi Bismuth shot is particularly significant. This option is designed to cater to areas with stringent lead shot restrictions, especially prevalent in the western United States. Initial testing suggests that Hevi Bismuth performs on a par with traditional lead shot, offering a viable alternative in regions where the use of lead is curtailed.

Tungsten Super Shot: A Potential Game-Changer?

Tungsten Super Shot (TSS), denser and harder than lead, holds promising potential in terms of ballistic performance. Despite its advantages, including the potential to increase shot quantity by 60% in cartridges, TSS is conspicuously absent from pistol shot shells. The reasons are two-fold: the high cost of TSS and legal barriers. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has classified TSS as an armor-piercing material, leading to a blanket ban on its use in pistol cartridges. This ban was originally intended to address the problem of 'cop killer' bullets.

Legislation Stifling Innovation?

This legal stance, unlikely to change under the Biden administration, has effectively stymied potential advancements in shot cartridge technology. Firearms expert Dean Weingarten, with a wealth of experience under his belt, shares this information and provides a potent commentary on the constraints that legislation, often driven by emotion and a lack of technological understanding, imposes on the development of new ammunition technology.