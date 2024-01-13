CBS’s Spring 2024 Lineup: A Blend of Premieres, Returns, and Farewells

As the snow melts away, CBS is gearing up to kick off its vibrant spring 2024 schedule, beckoning viewers with an array of new series and the return of beloved shows. The network’s lineup, bursting with both premieres and poignant farewells, is set to make waves in the television landscape.

Star Power and New Beginnings

The spotlight first falls on Justin Hartley, known for his spellbinding roles in ‘This is Us’ and ‘Smallville.’ Hartley is making a triumphant return to television with ‘Tracker,’ a series that is sparking anticipation among critics and fans alike. As a testament to the series’ expected impact, CBS has secured a coveted slot for its premiere: ‘Tracker’ will debut immediately following Super Bowl LVIII, promising an explosive start.

Return of Fan-favorites

CBS’s spring schedule isn’t just about the new; it’s also a celebration of the old favorites. The network’s premiere week is chock-full of returning shows that have carved a niche in the hearts of viewers. The FBI franchise, a cornerstone of CBS’s programming, stays robust with its triad of shows holding the fort on Tuesdays. Additionally, ‘CSI: Vegas’ makes a strategic shift to Sundays, potentially drawing in a fresh audience while retaining its dedicated fanbase.

Final Farewells

However, change is afoot, and not all fan-favorites will continue their run. ‘S.W.A.T.’, ‘Blue Bloods’, ‘Young Sheldon’, and ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ are all confirmed to be airing their final seasons. These series finales mark the end of an era at CBS, with each show leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered long after the final credits roll.

Emerging Players

With endings come new beginnings. The CBS lineup will also see the debut of ‘Elsbeth,’ a spinoff of ‘The Good Wife,’ and special two-hour episodes of ‘Survivor.’ With this blend of new content and finales, CBS’s spring offerings are poised to cater to a wide range of viewer preferences, setting the stage for a dynamic and engaging television season.