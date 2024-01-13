CBS Colorado Honored with Martin Luther King Jr. Business Award

In a fitting tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s enduring legacy, CBS Colorado was bestowed with the prestigious Martin Luther King Jr. Business Award on Friday, January 12th. The recognition came as an acknowledgment of the station’s unwavering commitment to community service and inclusive journalism, particularly in Denver’s Black and Latino communities.

Driving Inclusivity Through Journalism

Elaine Torres, the Director of Community and Strategic Partnerships at CBS Colorado, accepted the award on behalf of the station. She serves as a driving force in the station’s commitment to inclusive reporting, fostering partnerships that allow CBS to effectively echo the voices of Denver’s diverse communities.

Hosting the event was Tamara Banks, a seasoned journalist who has been associated with the MLK Business Awards for over three decades. During the ceremony, Banks underscored the significance of such recognitions in promoting engagement and remembrance of Dr. King’s contributions and principles.

‘Elevating Black Voices’ and ‘Elevating Latino Voices’

Banks commended CBS Colorado for its dedication to inclusive journalism, specifically through its initiatives ‘Elevating Black Voices’ and ‘Elevating Latino Voices’. These initiatives were lauded for giving a platform to groups that are often underrepresented in mainstream media, shedding light on their stories, struggles, and triumphs in a way that resonates deeply with a global audience.

A Legacy Continued

Through its community-focused journalism and initiatives, CBS Colorado is not just reporting the news, but also shaping the narrative. In honoring Dr. King’s legacy, the station is fostering a culture of inclusivity, engagement, and remembrance, ensuring that the voices of all communities are heard and represented. From honoring the past to shaping the future, CBS Colorado continues to embody the ideals and principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., living up to the honor of receiving such a distinguished award.