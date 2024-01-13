en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

CBS Colorado Honored with Martin Luther King Jr. Business Award

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
CBS Colorado Honored with Martin Luther King Jr. Business Award

In a fitting tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s enduring legacy, CBS Colorado was bestowed with the prestigious Martin Luther King Jr. Business Award on Friday, January 12th. The recognition came as an acknowledgment of the station’s unwavering commitment to community service and inclusive journalism, particularly in Denver’s Black and Latino communities.

Driving Inclusivity Through Journalism

Elaine Torres, the Director of Community and Strategic Partnerships at CBS Colorado, accepted the award on behalf of the station. She serves as a driving force in the station’s commitment to inclusive reporting, fostering partnerships that allow CBS to effectively echo the voices of Denver’s diverse communities.

Hosting the event was Tamara Banks, a seasoned journalist who has been associated with the MLK Business Awards for over three decades. During the ceremony, Banks underscored the significance of such recognitions in promoting engagement and remembrance of Dr. King’s contributions and principles.

‘Elevating Black Voices’ and ‘Elevating Latino Voices’

Banks commended CBS Colorado for its dedication to inclusive journalism, specifically through its initiatives ‘Elevating Black Voices’ and ‘Elevating Latino Voices’. These initiatives were lauded for giving a platform to groups that are often underrepresented in mainstream media, shedding light on their stories, struggles, and triumphs in a way that resonates deeply with a global audience.

A Legacy Continued

Through its community-focused journalism and initiatives, CBS Colorado is not just reporting the news, but also shaping the narrative. In honoring Dr. King’s legacy, the station is fostering a culture of inclusivity, engagement, and remembrance, ensuring that the voices of all communities are heard and represented. From honoring the past to shaping the future, CBS Colorado continues to embody the ideals and principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., living up to the honor of receiving such a distinguished award.

0
United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
26 seconds ago
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
On a watershed day in the realm of sports, three titans of football coaching announced their departures from their respective teams. The news not only sends shockwaves through the football community but also signifies a shift in the sport’s direction and culture. Pete Carroll: A Seahawks Legend Bows Out Pete Carroll, the effusive Super Bowl-winning
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
2 mins ago
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
Bold Daylight Theft at Virginia ABC Store, Suspect Charged with Grand Larceny
2 mins ago
Bold Daylight Theft at Virginia ABC Store, Suspect Charged with Grand Larceny
Jeremy Allen White Dismisses Calvin Klein Campaign Couch Offered for Free on Facebook Marketplace
33 seconds ago
Jeremy Allen White Dismisses Calvin Klein Campaign Couch Offered for Free on Facebook Marketplace
NBA Academy Africa's Star Center Khaman Maluach Eyes Duke University
48 seconds ago
NBA Academy Africa's Star Center Khaman Maluach Eyes Duke University
Kitsap County Court to Hear Challenge on Trump's Eligibility for Washington State Primary Ballot
1 min ago
Kitsap County Court to Hear Challenge on Trump's Eligibility for Washington State Primary Ballot
Latest Headlines
World News
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
27 seconds
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
NBA Academy Africa's Star Center Khaman Maluach Eyes Duke University
49 seconds
NBA Academy Africa's Star Center Khaman Maluach Eyes Duke University
Sri Lanka Doubles DAT Allowance in Bid to Stem Medical Brain Drain
1 min
Sri Lanka Doubles DAT Allowance in Bid to Stem Medical Brain Drain
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
2 mins
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
2 mins
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game
3 mins
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game
Israel Genocide Case: A Clash of Narratives in The International Court of Justice
3 mins
Israel Genocide Case: A Clash of Narratives in The International Court of Justice
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
4 mins
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
58 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app