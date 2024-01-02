en English
Business

CBRE Group Inc. Announces Full Acquisition of Raleigh Office

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
CBRE Group Inc. Announces Full Acquisition of Raleigh Office

Commercial real estate giant, CBRE Group Inc., has announced the complete acquisition of its Raleigh office, which includes the Winston-Salem and Greensboro offices. In a significant development that marks a new chapter in the company’s expansion efforts, the Raleigh office, previously operating as a joint venture with an independent entity owned by Raleigh- and Triad-based partners, is now wholly under the corporate ownership of CBRE Group.

Transition to Full Ownership

The transition brings approximately 115 professionals from different fields, including brokerage, property management, and support, under the CBRE umbrella. This acquisition highlights the robustness of CBRE’s growth strategy, consolidating its footprint in the thriving North Carolina real estate market. The financial details of this transaction have not been made public.

A Continuation of a Long-Standing Partnership

This acquisition is more than just a corporate transaction. It represents a continuation of the more than two-decade-long partnership between CBRE and the independent entity. CBRE Group’s commitment to serving its clients in the Raleigh, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro markets is further solidified with this move. The group’s presence in these markets is now stronger than ever, and its commitment to its clients and partners in these regions is reaffirmed.

Leadership Remains Unchanged

The leadership at CBRE Raleigh remains unchanged despite the transition in ownership. Tom Fritsch, who has been steering the CBRE Raleigh ship since 2013, will continue to lead the business. His in-depth understanding of the local market and proven leadership skills are invaluable assets that will guide CBRE Raleigh’s future direction under the full ownership of CBRE Group.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

