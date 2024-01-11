en English
Agriculture

CBP Intercepts Tick-Infested Deer Hides: Protecting the Domestic Cattle Industry

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
On January 6th, a routine inspection at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo, Texas turned into a significant discovery for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists. A pickup truck carrying hunting trophies, including deer antler racks and hides, was flagged for a secondary agricultural examination. The result? An interception of whitetail trophy deer hides infested with ticks.

Agriculture Specialists Uncover Infestation

The specialists discovered 21 ticks nestled within the deer hides. Among these, two were alive, while 19 were dead. Due to this disturbing find, the hides were denied entry into the United States. The driver of the truck was forced to abandon the infested hides at the port. In contrast, the deer antler racks were found to be compliant with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regulations, thus allowed to cross the border.

Impact on the Domestic Cattle Industry

The interception was more than just a routine find. It was a matter of protecting the domestic cattle industry from potential disaster. The ticks found could have been carriers of Bovine Babesiosis, commonly known as Texas cattle fever. This disease, transmitted by the cattle fever tick, can wreak havoc on cattle populations. In fact, mortality rates can reach up to 90% in cattle without prior exposure to the disease.

Preventing an Economic Catastrophe

The potential economic implications of an uncontrolled outbreak of such a disease are considerable. Estimates suggest that the annual cost could be around $1 billion. Thus, the work of the CBP agriculture specialists extends beyond the realm of agriculture. It’s about safeguarding the economy from an unseen, but formidable threat.

The specialists at the CBP, in collaboration with agencies such as USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, are committed to their mission. They work tirelessly to exclude harmful pests and diseases from entering U.S. borders. The regulations for importing hunter-harvested Mexican whitetail deer trophies are a testament to these efforts.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

