Cattle Trade Gears Up: Market Insights & Trends

As the cattle market picks up, early bids from the North have been noted at $275 dressed, while sellers have yet to accept these offers. The South, on the other hand, has initial asking prices varying between $174 to $175 live and is predicted to witness significant trade volumes in the coming days.

Beef Prices: A Mixed Bag

The boxed beef market is presenting mixed trends, with Choice cuts experiencing a drop and Select cuts seeing a marginal rise. This has resulted in a Choice/Select spread of $22.53. The dynamics of the beef market are crucial to understanding the direction of the cattle trade, with these disparities expected to influence future trading activity.

Bucking the Trend: Lolli Brothers Livestock Auction

The Lolli Brothers Livestock Auction in Missouri is reporting a surge in prices for specific weight categories of steers, whereas feeder heifers remain steady with some even indicating slight increases. The demand and quality for both steers and heifers within selected weight ranges have been reported to be very good, indicating a potential growth area within the cattle industry.

Steady Hog Markets

In contrast, cash hog markets have held steady with limited negotiated purchases and an excess of market-ready hogs. While international pork demand remains strong, domestic demand is facing some obstacles. Pork values have seen a decline, primarily due to decreases in several cuts, with the notable exception of hams, which have seen an increase in price.

As the cattle trade begins to pick up steam, it’s clear that the industry is preparing for a busy period. With rising prices in specific areas and steady trends in others, the livestock market is showing signs of increased activity and potential growth.