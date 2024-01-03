en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Cattle Trade Gears Up: Market Insights & Trends

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Cattle Trade Gears Up: Market Insights & Trends

As the cattle market picks up, early bids from the North have been noted at $275 dressed, while sellers have yet to accept these offers. The South, on the other hand, has initial asking prices varying between $174 to $175 live and is predicted to witness significant trade volumes in the coming days.

Beef Prices: A Mixed Bag

The boxed beef market is presenting mixed trends, with Choice cuts experiencing a drop and Select cuts seeing a marginal rise. This has resulted in a Choice/Select spread of $22.53. The dynamics of the beef market are crucial to understanding the direction of the cattle trade, with these disparities expected to influence future trading activity.

Bucking the Trend: Lolli Brothers Livestock Auction

The Lolli Brothers Livestock Auction in Missouri is reporting a surge in prices for specific weight categories of steers, whereas feeder heifers remain steady with some even indicating slight increases. The demand and quality for both steers and heifers within selected weight ranges have been reported to be very good, indicating a potential growth area within the cattle industry.

Steady Hog Markets

In contrast, cash hog markets have held steady with limited negotiated purchases and an excess of market-ready hogs. While international pork demand remains strong, domestic demand is facing some obstacles. Pork values have seen a decline, primarily due to decreases in several cuts, with the notable exception of hams, which have seen an increase in price.

As the cattle trade begins to pick up steam, it’s clear that the industry is preparing for a busy period. With rising prices in specific areas and steady trends in others, the livestock market is showing signs of increased activity and potential growth.

0
Agriculture Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
2 mins ago
State Cabinet Unveils Multi-Pronged Strategy: Honoring History, Supporting Agriculture, and Enhancing Infrastructure
In a sweeping series of decisions, a state government cabinet has unveiled a host of measures honoring historical figures, bolstering agriculture, and enhancing infrastructure. The government’s multi-pronged strategy is aimed at recognizing the contributions of martyr queens, supporting tribal communities, and promoting the cultivation of millets, also known as ‘Shree Anna’. Furthermore, it has outlined
State Cabinet Unveils Multi-Pronged Strategy: Honoring History, Supporting Agriculture, and Enhancing Infrastructure
Arkansas Farmers Experience Mild December with Average Rainfall
13 mins ago
Arkansas Farmers Experience Mild December with Average Rainfall
NITI Aayog Spearheads National Workshop to Boost India's Marine Fisheries Sector
19 mins ago
NITI Aayog Spearheads National Workshop to Boost India's Marine Fisheries Sector
Fertilizers Linked to Rising Microplastic Levels in Agricultural Soils, Study Finds
4 mins ago
Fertilizers Linked to Rising Microplastic Levels in Agricultural Soils, Study Finds
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: A Promising Revolution in Uttar Pradesh's Welfare Schemes
11 mins ago
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: A Promising Revolution in Uttar Pradesh's Welfare Schemes
Zamfara's Governor Launches Initiatives to Boost Agriculture
12 mins ago
Zamfara's Governor Launches Initiatives to Boost Agriculture
Latest Headlines
World News
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
12 seconds
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
19 seconds
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
51 seconds
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
59 seconds
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
1 min
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
2 mins
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
2 mins
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
2 mins
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
2 mins
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
38 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
40 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app