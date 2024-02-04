Cattle Producer Awaits USDA's Final Rule on Cattle Traceability

In the vast expanse of North-Central South Dakota, cattle producer Craig Bieber waits with bated breath for the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) final rule on cattle traceability. Speaking to Brownfield at the 2024 Cattle Industry Convention, Bieber's anticipation echoed the sentiments of many in the industry.

Push for Producer Control

Bieber voiced the need for producers to maintain control over animal disease traceability - an essential aspect of the forthcoming USDA regulations. His comments underscore a broader industry push for increased traceability, a response to both the USDA's initiatives and a reflection of growing consumer demand for transparency in the origins and handling of their beef.

Industry Voices and NCBA's Stance

On the industry front, the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) recently updated its position on cattle traceability during its annual convention. This update signals a significant industry voice in the ongoing discussion, one that is likely to influence the USDA's decision-making process.

Open Floor for Public Comments

As the debate rages on, the USDA has opened the floor to public comments until April 19. This move allows stakeholders, including cattle producers like Bieber, to voice their opinions and concerns about the proposed traceability enhancements. As the deadline draws closer, the industry watches with keen interest, waiting to see how the final rule will shape the future of cattle traceability in America.