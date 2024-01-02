en English
Agriculture

Cattle Market Holds Steady in Final Week of 2023; Higher Prices Expected in 2024

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Cattle Market Holds Steady in Final Week of 2023; Higher Prices Expected in 2024

As 2023 drew to a close, the cattle market saw minimal shifts in futures trading, yet notable action in the cash sector. February live cattle futures dipped slightly to $168.50, while March feeder cattle futures dropped by $1.30, concluding at $223.10. Despite a subdued trading week owing to the holiday season, feeder cattle spot prices ended the year with a substantial 20% surge from their starting point, and live cattle spot prices ascended by 7%.

Regaining Momentum in the Market

Cash trades in the South reported live cattle being sold at approximately $172, marking a $1 increase from the previous week. In the North, cattle traded at $272 to $273, a $2 to $3 increase. Notably, packers, who had shown little interest in negotiated cattle for eight consecutive weeks, are demonstrating renewed demand.

Beef Demand Remains Robust

The choice boxed beef price witnessed a decline of $3.22, settling at $289.71, but overall beef demand continues to be robust, driven by high employment rates and a resurgence in domestic oil production. This uptick in oil production is mitigating inflation and fostering optimism for lower interest rates in 2024.

Anticipations for 2024

The forthcoming USDA’s cattle and calves inventory report, scheduled for January 31, is expected to possibly disclose U.S. inventory numbers below the 2014 figure of 88.5 million. Given that the U.S. population has grown by 17 million with no immediate signs of herd expansion, higher cattle prices are anticipated in 2024. The information provided herein is intended for educational purposes and should not be construed as trading recommendations, as commodities trading carries significant risk.

Agriculture Business United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

