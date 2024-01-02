en English
Education

Catholic Trade Schools: An Emerging Solution to U.S. Labor Shortage

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Catholic Trade Schools: An Emerging Solution to U.S. Labor Shortage

As the United States grapples with a significant labor shortage in skilled trades such as manufacturing and construction, an unconventional solution is taking root. A new wave of Catholic trade schools is emerging nationwide, offering an alternative educational path to traditional four-year colleges, and addressing the deficit of skilled workers with a blend of practical skills training, spiritual nurturing, and financial affordability.

Catholic Trade Schools: An Innovative Response to Labor Shortage

In response to the growing interest in trades among families and the pressing need for skilled workers, institutions like Santiago Trade School in California, College of St. Joseph the Worker in Ohio, Harmel Academy of the Trades in Michigan, and Kateri College in New Mexico are leading the charge. These schools, while diverse in their offerings, share a common goal: To equip students with practical skills while fostering their faith, and ensuring financial affordability to evade the crippling debt often associated with higher education.

Curriculum and Community: A Unique Blend

For instance, Santiago Trade School offers a two-year program for men, focusing on construction, mechanical technology, and agricultural management. However, the school goes beyond the practical, incorporating community living and prayer into the daily routine, ensuring a holistic development of its students. Similarly, the College of St. Joseph the Worker in Ohio offers a unique six-year program, culminating in a bachelor’s degree in Catholic studies and journeyman’s status in a specific trade.

Reaching Out to the Underrepresented

These schools are not just serving the mainstream but are also reaching out to underrepresented communities. For instance, Kateri College in New Mexico is set to offer a four-year liberal arts bachelor’s degree program with trade certification and is particularly focusing on the Native American population. These institutions emphasize the importance of manual work paired with intellectual development and have work-study programs to help students graduate debt-free.

In a nation grappling with labor shortage, these Catholic trade schools may well be the unsung heroes in the background, quietly revolutionizing education, meeting industry needs, and shaping skilled, well-rounded individuals.

Education United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

