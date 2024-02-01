Catholic Schools Week: Florida Leads in Enrollment Amid Nationwide Decline

The celebration of Catholic Schools Week in the United States has shone a spotlight on a sobering reality: the steady decline in Catholic school education over the past five decades. However, amidst this nationwide trend, one state, Florida, has emerged as a beacon of resilience, witnessing a remarkable growth in Catholic school enrollment. This growth, a considerable 4.4% over the past decade, stands in stark contrast to the significant drops experienced by states with historically high Catholic school numbers, such as New York and New Jersey.

Florida: A Case Study in School Choice

What is the secret behind Florida's success? The answer, according to author Hera Varmah, lies in the state's commitment to school choice programs. These initiatives have not only helped Catholic schools in Florida thrive but have also led to a statewide increase in enrollment by 4% for the 2023-24 school year.

Individual schools have experienced even higher growth rates. For instance, the Guardian Angels School in Clearwater saw its enrollment numbers surge by up to 19%.

The Value of Catholic School Education

Catholic schools have long been revered for their rigorous and values-centered approach to education. As a non-Catholic and an alumna of a Catholic school in Tampa, Varmah can attest to this. She argues that these institutions have demonstrated remarkable resilience during the pandemic, maintaining or even improving academic achievement with less funding.

National Catholic Schools Week: A Call for Accessibility

As National Catholic Schools Week arrives, Varmah sees it as an opportunity for advocates to campaign for wider accessibility to school choice. This, she says, will ensure that all children, regardless of background or circumstances, have access to quality education.

Florida's success story serves as a testament to the potential of school choice programs in supporting not just Catholic schools, but also broader educational equity. The focus now should be on how to replicate this success nationwide, and ensure that the tradition of Catholic school education continues to thrive.