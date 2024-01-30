Catholic Relief Services CEO Returns from Middle East, Advocates for Humanitarian Support

Sean Callahan, the CEO of Catholic Relief Services (CRS), has just returned from a purposeful journey to the Middle East, including a significant visit to Gaza. Callahan's mission was to observe the operations of his organization in a region beset by conflict and human suffering, assess the level of devastation, and devise a strategy to intensify support.

Witnessing the Scars of War

During his visit, Callahan was confronted with the stark reality of the war-torn region. The scale of destruction and the palpable desperation of the people were overwhelming. The pressing need for basic necessities such as food, shelter, and hygiene kits was evident. Amid the devastation, Callahan shared a poignant tale of a six-year-old boy grappling with the violence around him, a narrative emblematic of the larger crisis.

Advocating for a Regional Approach

Callahan underscored the urgent need for comprehensive shelter solutions and stressed the importance of a regional approach to rebuilding infrastructure. He outlined the necessity of establishing different supply chains, underscoring the multi-faceted challenges facing the region. For Callahan, it is not just about relief but about reestablishing a semblance of normalcy for those affected.

Engaging with Key Stakeholders

Upon his return, Callahan has been actively engaging with key stakeholders. He has liaised with Sen. Ben Cardin and plans to meet with the National Security Council and Sec. of State Antony Blinken. His objective is to impress upon them the immediate need for humanitarian assistance and to secure approval for foreign aid. Callahan's commitment to the cause is unwavering, as he continues to advocate for the people of Gaza and the broader Middle East.