Catholic Church Marks International Day Against Human Trafficking, Honors Saint Josephine Bakhita

On February 8, the Catholic Church observes the International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking. This global commemoration aligns with the feast day of Saint Josephine Bakhita, a symbol of hope and resilience for human trafficking survivors. Kidnapped at the tender age of seven and thrust into the horrific world of trafficking in the 1870s in Sudan, Saint Josephine Bakhita, against all odds, found her path to freedom and subsequently joined the Canossian Daughters of Charity. Her triumphant journey from victimhood to sainthood culminated in her canonization by Saint John Paul II in 2000.

A Global Stance Against Human Trafficking

Pope Francis has persistently condemned human trafficking, highlighting its sinister nature that disfigures human dignity by commodifying individuals for profit. His stance resonates with Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Migration. Echoing Pope Francis' sentiment, Bishop Seitz emphasized the crucial role of collective efforts and governmental intervention in eradicating the underlying conditions fostering human trafficking.

Fighting Trafficking Through Legislation

The Committee on Migration has been a vocal advocate for progressive legislation, such as the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act of 2023 (H.R. 5856). This Act, currently awaiting Congress approval, is seen as a pivotal step towards bolstering anti-trafficking mechanisms.

Commemoration and Awareness

Marking this significant day, the USCCB is collaborating with The Catholic University of America to host a Mass and a panel discussion on human trafficking. The event aims to foster dialogue, raise awareness, and inform actionable strategies against human trafficking. Details of the event can be accessed on the Justice for Immigrants campaign's Saint Bakhita webpage.