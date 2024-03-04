Catholic Charities Partners with 1st Source Foundation for Life-Skills Course in Fort Wayne

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has received a significant boost in its mission to empower the community, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the 1st Source Foundation. The funding, announced on February 26, aims to kickstart a faith-based life-skills course, marking a pivotal step in the agency's strategic plan for enhancing self-sufficiency among local residents.

Empowering Community Through Education

In a concerted effort to address common barriers to self-sufficiency, the 12-week course will cover 11 comprehensive topics designed to nurture the whole person. The curriculum is built upon a foundation of best practices that have shown a strong correlation to improved rates of self-sufficiency and general wellness. From household financial management to cultivating healthy relationships, the course aims to provide participants with the tools necessary for long-term stability. Luke Squires, Fort Wayne Regional President at 1st Source Bank, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting the bank's commitment to fostering opportunities for lifelong success within the community.

Selection Criteria and Course Goals

Participants for the life-skills course will primarily be referred by Catholic Charities of Fort Wayne-South Bend or through its partner organizations, ensuring a targeted approach to those most in need. Eligibility criteria include employment status, self-motivation, and a commitment to attend the full course duration. Tiffany Goble, East and North Region Director at Catholic Charities, emphasized the organization's long-standing dedication to serving those in need. She pointed out that many families struggle not from a lack of motivation but from an absence of basic life skills education—a gap this course aims to fill.

A Century of Service and a Future of Hope

With over a century of experience in aiding the needy, Catholic Charities has a deep understanding of the challenges faced by many in the community. This new initiative represents a strategic pivot towards empowering individuals beyond providing temporary relief. By developing healthy habits, fostering positive relationships, and encouraging a growth mindset, the life-skills course is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of its participants, aligning perfectly with Catholic Charities' mission of long-term community upliftment.

This latest collaboration between Catholic Charities and the 1st Source Foundation underscores a shared vision for a stronger, more self-sufficient Fort Wayne. As the program unfolds, the community eagerly anticipates the positive transformations this life-skills course promises to bring to individuals and families striving for a better future.