Catherine O'Hara Reminisces Vatican Tour and Beetlejuice Memories on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Acclaimed actress Catherine O'Hara, celebrated for her role in the hit series 'Schitt's Creek', recently took a trip down memory lane during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Emmy award-winner recounted an unforgettable episode from her past involving a private tour of the Vatican, a wedding gift from renowned film director Tim Burton.

From Beetlejuice Set to Vatican Vaults

O'Hara and her husband Bo Welch, a prominent production designer, first crossed paths on the set of Burton's classic horror-comedy, 'Beetlejuice'. The director played cupid for the couple, a fact that O'Hara fondly remembered while divulging details about their unique wedding gift.

In 1992, the newlyweds were treated to an exclusive tour of the Vatican, guided by a high-ranking cardinal. This extraordinary experience, orchestrated by Burton, allowed the couple to delve deep into the heart of one of the world's most hallowed institutions.

An Unexpected Encounter

The tour, however, took an unusual turn when O'Hara and Welch unintentionally found themselves in the Pope's closet. This led to a minor scuffle with another priest, a rather unexpected event during such a prestigious tour. Despite the hiccup, the exploration of the Vatican continued, enabling the couple to interact with the historical artefacts housed within the Vatican museum.

Humorous Insights into Home Alone

On a lighter note, O'Hara also touched upon her iconic role as Kate McCallister in the beloved film, 'Home Alone'. She humorously weighed in on a popular debate about the fictional family's affluence and offered a cheeky remark about her on-screen husband's 'religion'.