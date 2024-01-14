en English
Catherine Flood: A Lifeline for Irish Graduates in New York

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
In a city that never sleeps, New York, Catherine Flood, an Irish recruitment consultant, has become a lifeline for Irish graduates looking for a foothold on American soil. Since her own immigration to the U.S. in 1991 under a Donnelly visa, Flood has leveraged her journey and expertise to guide young Irish professionals through the labyrinth of job searches in a new and challenging environment.

Building Bridges for Irish Graduates

Understanding the struggle of settling in a new country and the pressure of securing a job within a few months, Flood’s assistance extends beyond typical job consultations. She works closely with graduates, advising them to trim their multi-page CVs to one-page resumes – a standard American practice. She emphasizes the importance of showcasing not only their skills but also their personalities, believing that the latter is a significant factor for employers.

From Business Degree to Successful Business

Flood’s own journey from pursuing a business degree to building a successful recruitment business is a testament to her resilience and determination. She worked night shifts to pay rent while studying, a testament to the grit and tenacity common among Irish immigrants. Her recruitment firm, now known as Croston Flood Recruiting, Consulting & Events, formed in partnership with Linda Croston, caters to a wide variety of clients, yet maintains a strong Irish network, reflecting her commitment to her community.

More Than Just Business

However, Flood’s dedication to the Irish community in New York is not limited to her professional role. She is actively engaged in various social, charitable, and sports activities within the Irish American community, further strengthening her ties with her people. Despite a successful career and a fulfilled family life in Westchester county, Flood has never lost touch with her Irish roots. She takes immense pride in the warm and welcoming atmosphere that New York offers to Irish immigrants, making it a home away from home for them.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

