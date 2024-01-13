CAT Launches Community-Driven Project to Upgrade Bus Stops

Chatham Area Transit (CAT) has embarked on an ambitious project to rejuvenate the Chatham Transportation System. The CAT Bus Stop Inventory Project is a sweeping initiative aimed at assessing and enhancing over 1,000 bus stops. This marks the first substantial overhaul of bus stop amenities in more than a decade. The project was born out of a pressing need identified in CAT’s recent master transit plan, which underscored that bus stops were among the areas most in need of improvement.

Updating Outdated Infrastructure

The primary goal of this initiative is to address the outdated nature of some bus stops, as well as their lack of amenities and compliance with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA). Mary Moskowitz, CAT’s Chief Planning Officer, has acknowledged these deficiencies. The planned enhancements include the installation of lighting and benches, in addition to leveling pavements to ensure easy access to the stops.

Emphasizing Safety

Safety is a cornerstone of these renovation efforts. The focus is particularly on riders who are more vulnerable, such as those unable to drive or using wheelchairs. The project aims to create a safer and more accessible environment for all transit users.

Community Involvement

To ensure the changes meet the needs of all riders and adhere to safety standards, CAT is involving the community in the decision-making process. Two public meetings have been scheduled for January 18 and March 19, while a public survey is ongoing until March 31. The feedback gathered from the community will be instrumental in shaping the enhancements to the bus stops.