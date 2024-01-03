en English
Castle Rock Town Council Greenlights New Housing Development Amid Growth Surge

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 pm EST
Castle Rock Town Council Greenlights New Housing Development Amid Growth Surge

Castle Rock Town Council has given the green light for the construction of 114 new homes in a development named Oaks of Castle Rock. The development, positioned south of Plum Creek Parkway, will sprawl over 166 acres, with the homes being custom or semi-custom. This move comes as Castle Rock experiences a significant growth surge, eliciting mixed reactions from the community.

Development Plan and Resident Concerns

Originally annexed in 1985, the plan for Oaks of Castle Rock includes maintaining 93 acres of open space, with each home occupying minimum lot sizes of around 16,000 square feet. However, long-time resident Dee Evilsizer voiced apprehension about the rapid development. While recognizing the benefits of more shopping and dining options, Evilsizer pointed out the flip side of the coin – the erosion of the town’s small-town charm, increased traffic, overcrowding, and constant construction noise.

Overcrowding and Resource Challenges

Another pressing concern is the strain on the area’s schools, which are overseen by the Douglas County School District. With classrooms already bursting at the seams, there’s a pressing need for a new elementary school and an extension to Mesa Middle School. Demand for water resources is not far behind, with potential blasting for construction adding to the growing list of apprehensions.

Addressing Traffic and Overcrowding Issues

Despite these concerns, the developer has committed $2 million for traffic improvements, including installing a traffic light on Plum Creek Parkway. Council member Max Brooks underscored the importance of ongoing dialogue with residents to alleviate impacts, particularly in relation to traffic. The town council estimates the development to take between six to nine months to reach completion once site construction gets the nod.

The approval of the Oaks of Castle Rock development is a testament to the town’s substantial growth. However, amidst the promise of progress, it also poses challenges and fuels concerns among the residents. The balance between development and preserving the town’s charm, managing resources, and mitigating overcrowding issues will be key to Castle Rock’s future.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

