Transportation

Casper’s Poplar Street to Undergo Major Utility and Roadway Upgrades

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Casper’s Poplar Street to Undergo Major Utility and Roadway Upgrades

Casper’s Poplar Street is bracing for a significant transformation as it embarks on a colossal $12.79 million utility and roadway upgrade project. The project, awarded to Oftedal Construction by the Wyoming Transportation Commission, will focus on a three-tenths of a mile stretch between Collins and the river.

Construction Phases and Traffic Disruptions

Commencing on January 8, the first phase of the project will involve the upgrading of underground utilities from the river to Midwest Avenue. This phase of the project is expected to cause substantial traffic disruptions, including the temporary closure of the Poplar and West Yellowstone intersection.

To manage the expected traffic disruptions, stringent traffic control measures will be enforced. These measures include limiting traffic to a single lane in each direction and imposing a reduced speed limit of 25 mph throughout the construction zone.

Comprehensive Infrastructure Upgrade

In addition to the utility improvements, the project encompasses a complete reconstruction of the roadway. This includes the installation of new curbs and gutters, and significant updates to the sanitary sewer and storm drainage systems.

Project Completion

Despite the anticipated temporary inconvenience to Casper’s residents and commuters, the project promises to deliver substantial long-term benefits. With the project’s anticipated completion date set for November 30, 2025, Poplar Street’s new chapter is just on the horizon.

Transportation United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

