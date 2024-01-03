Casper City Council to Set Public Hearing Date for Liquor License Transfers

Today, at 6 p.m., the Casper City Council meeting will witness councilors setting January 16 as the date to entertain public opinions on five applications seeking the transfer of retail liquor licenses. This development is necessitated by the unfortunate passing of three license owners in the year 2023. The council meeting, open to all, will be held at The Lyric, a temporary venue due to ongoing renovations at the City Hall.

Agenda for the Council Meeting

The councilors’ agenda for January 2nd also encompasses the approval of a new restaurant liquor license for Frida’s House Mexican Food. Additionally, the meeting will deliberate on the transfer of a retail liquor license for The Range at 5150, and a microbrewery liquor license for Oil City Beer Co. These changes in license ownership are triggered by modifications in business partnerships.

Implications for Businesses

The five retail liquor license transfers that are scheduled for public hearings on January 16 will not bring any changes to the current business operations. Despite the reallocation of licenses, the establishments can continue their operations without any interruptions.

Meeting Venue and Accessibility

As the City Hall is under renovation, council meetings are being conducted at an alternate location, The Lyric, situated at 230 W. Yellowstone Highway. The public can also access the proceedings of the council meeting live. Detailed memos from city staff and applications pertaining to the new and transferred liquor licenses have been made available for public perusal.