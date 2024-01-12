Casino Union Workers Face AI Threat at CES in Las Vegas

Amid the dazzling lights and ceaseless hum of the annual CES technology trade show in Las Vegas, the air buzzes with a tension less visible but no less palpable. The grand unveiling of AI-powered robots, from chef-like automatons to barista bots, has stirred unease among the city’s casino union workers. The fear? That their jobs, their livelihoods, may be on the line in an era of relentless technological advancement.

The Culinary Workers Union Fights for Job Security

Roman Alejo, a 34-year-old barista, voices the concern echoing through the ranks of Las Vegas’ hospitality industry. The Culinary Workers Union, representing 40,000 members, has responded, making technology and the safeguarding of jobs against AI incursions a cornerstone issue in recent contract negotiations. The union’s efforts bore fruit, winning concessions that included severance pay for workers displaced by technology and the option to transition into a different department within the company.

AI and Robotics: A Growing Threat to the Workforce

As AI and robotics continue to stride forward, labor unions find themselves in a high-stakes game of adaptation, their negotiation strategies evolving to ensure the security of their members’ employment. More than 100 union members attended the CES, their eyes keenly trained on emerging technologies that could pose a threat to their jobs. Despite the argument made by some exhibitors, like Artly Coffee’s co-founder Meng Wang, that AI could fill labor shortages rather than supplant jobs, the consensus remains that AI looms as a threat to positions that don’t require direct customer interaction.

Las Vegas: A Testing Ground for AI & Robotics

The Las Vegas Strip, famed for its customer service, provides an ideal proving ground for these new technologies. It is here, amid the roulette wheels and poker tables, that the future of work is being shaped. Workers like Alejo, however, view the increasingly heavy reliance on technology with apprehension, acknowledging the inevitability of industry evolution but expressing concern over the profound impact it may have on their lives.

In the glow of the CES technology trade show, the future seems a mixture of awe-inspiring potential and daunting uncertainty. As AI and robotics continue to evolve, so must labor unions and their strategies to protect workers’ rights and jobs. As for the workers themselves, they can only watch, prepare, and hope that the future still holds a place for them.