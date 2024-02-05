Casella Waste Systems Set to Release Q4 2023 Financial Results

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., a leading regional firm committed to solid waste, recycling, and resource management services, has set the date for the disclosure of its financial outcomes for the fourth quarter of 2023. This crucial financial announcement is slated for February 15, 2024, after the close of the market. The reporting period under scrutiny includes the three months that concluded on December 31, 2023.

Conference Call Scheduled

In the wake of the release, Casella Waste Systems will orchestrate a conference call to delve into the financial findings. This call is programmed for February 16, 2024, promptly at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. This arrangement allows the company to dissect and discuss the results in detail, providing stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the company's performance and future direction.

The firm encourages interested parties to register in advance for the conference call. The registration process will enable attendees to receive the necessary dial-in information and passcode. This step ensures a smooth and efficient communication process during the call, maximizing transparency and engagement between the company and its stakeholders.