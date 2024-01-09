en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Cascades Brace for Record Blizzard; Storm Set to Redevelop Over Central U.S.

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
Cascades Brace for Record Blizzard; Storm Set to Redevelop Over Central U.S.

A significant weather event, a blizzard, is set to hit the Cascades region tonight, with expected snow accumulation reaching several feet. This weather phenomenon is anticipated to disrupt travel and pose potential hazards to residents and infrastructure. Further, the storm system is predicted to redevelop as it advances towards the central United States later in the week, potentially amplifying weather-related challenges across a broader area.

Snow Accumulation: A Record Blizzard

This blizzard warning, the first for the Cascades since 2012, forecasts a snowfall of 20 to 40 inches on the mountain passes, with west wind gusts up to 55 mph, resulting in near-zero visibility. There’s also a possibility of heavy rain, hail, and thunder. The National Weather Service warns that whiteout driving conditions are expected in areas above 3,000 feet, with 2 to 4 feet of snow and 50 to 70 mph winds possible on Mount Hood within the next 48 hours. This could make passes near impossible to travel through, advising drivers to avoid travel through mountain passes unless absolutely necessary.

Potential Impact on Infrastructure

Strong winds and heavy snow may cause power outages in some areas. Tree limbs, buckling under the weight of the snow, might fall, leading to potential power outages. The storm may also impact driving on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon. The Oregon mountain snowpack is expected to reach normal levels. However, all Oregon ski areas are expected to open during the coming week, despite the potential travel hazards.

Preparations and Precautions

Transportation operators are preparing for the high winds and heavy snowfall. There’s also a possibility of some passes closing. Local authorities and residents are being urged to exercise caution and readiness to manage the effects of such severe winter weather conditions. Longer-term forecasts show odds tilted toward colder and wetter conditions. Warnings and advisories are also in effect for high winds, with damaging winds and power outages expected.

0
Travel & Tourism United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
10 mins ago
Goal Zero Unveils Compact Yeti 300, 500, and 700 Models: A Leap in Portable Power Stations
Goal Zero, an NRG company and a trailblazer in the portable power station category since 2009, has expanded its acclaimed Yeti line with the introduction of the Compact Yeti 300, 500, and 700 models. The unveiling of these new products marks a significant stride in the evolution of portable energy solutions, catering to the diverse
Goal Zero Unveils Compact Yeti 300, 500, and 700 Models: A Leap in Portable Power Stations
Golden Globe Awards 2024 and Bollywood Celebrations: A Glimpse into Glamour and Culture
56 mins ago
Golden Globe Awards 2024 and Bollywood Celebrations: A Glimpse into Glamour and Culture
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
FPV Drone Unveils Restored Beauty of Istanbul's Basilica Cistern
20 mins ago
FPV Drone Unveils Restored Beauty of Istanbul's Basilica Cistern
JR East Launches Kyun Pass: An All-You-Can-Ride Offering for Explorers
23 mins ago
JR East Launches Kyun Pass: An All-You-Can-Ride Offering for Explorers
Air New Zealand Launches Major New Year Sale for Australian Travelers
24 mins ago
Air New Zealand Launches Major New Year Sale for Australian Travelers
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC's Commitment to Renewal and Democracy: Ramaphosa's Address on 112th Anniversary
51 seconds
ANC's Commitment to Renewal and Democracy: Ramaphosa's Address on 112th Anniversary
Conor White Triumphs in One Communications MTB Series' Fourth Race
6 mins
Conor White Triumphs in One Communications MTB Series' Fourth Race
Brazil's Rally for Democracy: A One-Year Commemoration of Government Building Storming
6 mins
Brazil's Rally for Democracy: A One-Year Commemoration of Government Building Storming
Experts Name Best Weight Loss Diet for 2024: A Comprehensive Approach
6 mins
Experts Name Best Weight Loss Diet for 2024: A Comprehensive Approach
Los Angeles Hospital Appeals for Help to Identify Unresponsive Man
8 mins
Los Angeles Hospital Appeals for Help to Identify Unresponsive Man
Indonesian Election: Clash of Predictions Between Muhammad Qodari and Sudirman Said
8 mins
Indonesian Election: Clash of Predictions Between Muhammad Qodari and Sudirman Said
Myanmar's Independence Day Sees Prisoners Released in Bid for National Reconciliation
8 mins
Myanmar's Independence Day Sees Prisoners Released in Bid for National Reconciliation
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
8 mins
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
9 mins
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
45 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app