Cascades Brace for Record Blizzard; Storm Set to Redevelop Over Central U.S.

A significant weather event, a blizzard, is set to hit the Cascades region tonight, with expected snow accumulation reaching several feet. This weather phenomenon is anticipated to disrupt travel and pose potential hazards to residents and infrastructure. Further, the storm system is predicted to redevelop as it advances towards the central United States later in the week, potentially amplifying weather-related challenges across a broader area.

Snow Accumulation: A Record Blizzard

This blizzard warning, the first for the Cascades since 2012, forecasts a snowfall of 20 to 40 inches on the mountain passes, with west wind gusts up to 55 mph, resulting in near-zero visibility. There’s also a possibility of heavy rain, hail, and thunder. The National Weather Service warns that whiteout driving conditions are expected in areas above 3,000 feet, with 2 to 4 feet of snow and 50 to 70 mph winds possible on Mount Hood within the next 48 hours. This could make passes near impossible to travel through, advising drivers to avoid travel through mountain passes unless absolutely necessary.

Potential Impact on Infrastructure

Strong winds and heavy snow may cause power outages in some areas. Tree limbs, buckling under the weight of the snow, might fall, leading to potential power outages. The storm may also impact driving on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon. The Oregon mountain snowpack is expected to reach normal levels. However, all Oregon ski areas are expected to open during the coming week, despite the potential travel hazards.

Preparations and Precautions

Transportation operators are preparing for the high winds and heavy snowfall. There’s also a possibility of some passes closing. Local authorities and residents are being urged to exercise caution and readiness to manage the effects of such severe winter weather conditions. Longer-term forecasts show odds tilted toward colder and wetter conditions. Warnings and advisories are also in effect for high winds, with damaging winds and power outages expected.