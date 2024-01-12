en English
Business

Carter’s, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition: Brian Lynch to Retire, Krugman and Westenberger to Assume Expanded Roles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:42 am EST
Carter’s, Inc., a leading name in the retail industry, has announced a significant shift in its leadership. President & Chief Operating Officer Brian Lynch, who has been instrumental in the company’s growth, is set to retire on March 1, 2024. His departure marks the end of a successful tenure that saw him leading crucial sectors such as product design, merchandising, and operational capabilities.

Continuing Support Post-Retirement

Despite retiring from active duty, Lynch will continue to provide his insights and experience to Carter’s until February 2025. This consulting role will bolster the company’s efforts to ensure a smooth transition in leadership. Chairman and CEO Michael D. Casey has acknowledged Lynch’s significant contributions, praising his leadership acumen.

Expanded Roles for Long-Tenured Leaders

In an effort to maintain stability and continuity, Carter’s has turned to Kendra Krugman and Richard Westenberger, two of its seasoned leaders, to take up expanded roles. Krugman, who currently serves as the Executive Vice President, Retail and Chief Merchandising Officer, will step into the role of Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Creative and Growth Officer. Her responsibilities will include overseeing product design, merchandising, retail teams, and collaborating on growth opportunities.

Richard Westenberger, presently the Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will ascend to the position of Senior Executive Vice President, CFO & COO. This promotion will see him taking on additional responsibilities for supply chain operations. Both Krugman and Westenberger will report directly to CEO Michael D. Casey.

Impact on Carter’s Future

This leadership transition within Carter’s is a significant development, one that could have far-reaching implications. With Lynch’s retirement and the subsequent promotions of Krugman and Westenberger, the company is displaying its determination to continue its growth trajectory. It will be interesting to see how these changes influence Carter’s future strategies and operations.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

