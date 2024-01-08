Cartel Activity Surge on Arizona Border Raises Security Concerns

Over the holiday season, an unsettling increase in cartel activity was reported by ranchers in Arizona. These ranchers found themselves confronted with the chilling sight of ‘MS-13 scouts’ wandering their properties. This unsettling development is merely a fragment of a larger, more intricate issue that border residents are grappling with as drug cartels grow bolder in their operations.

Cartels’ Innovative Tactics

Drug cartels are employing increasingly sophisticated methods to push their illicit trade across the border. Among these methods, the use of drones to transport weapons and drugs has been noted. Moreover, they are leveraging the power of social media platforms like TikTok to disseminate propaganda. As if these tactics were not disconcerting enough, the cartels have also adopted a strategy of creating distractions to facilitate their smuggling operations.

Border Security Challenges

These diversions involve cartels overwhelming Border Patrol with large groups of migrants at unofficial crossing points. This effectively distracts law enforcement, providing the cartels with the window of opportunity they need to smuggle goods and individuals across the border. It is a strategic advantage that has proven to be effective, leaving law enforcement struggling to maintain control.

State-Level Initiatives

With the federal response proving insufficient and local law enforcement lacking the authority to enforce or detain unless state laws are violated, states like Texas and Arizona have taken it upon themselves to address their border security issues. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has adopted an ‘arrest and jail’ policy, utilizing state laws as a tool to manage illegal crossings. Simultaneously, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has mobilized the National Guard to the Lukeville border when federal resources were found wanting.

Such state-level initiatives underscore the potential benefits of shared responsibility between state and federal governments in managing border security challenges. Despite the federal government allocating nearly $25 billion annually on Border Patrol, local law enforcement is left seeking more support. As drug cartels continue their relentless operations, the call for a more comprehensive, collaborative approach to border security becomes all the more urgent.