Carson High School's Winterfest Celebrations: A Blend of Excitement, Engagement, and Education

Carson High School is a buzz with excitement as it ushers in the long-awaited Winterfest celebrations, set to run from January 29 to February 3. This year's student-elected theme, "Senators Got Game," is a fitting tribute to the student body's spirit, encapsulating the enthusiasm and camaraderie that defines the school's ethos.

Celebrations with a Purpose

The Winterfest, traditionally a vibrant display of Carson High's cultural and creative diversity, has an added layer of significance this year. The school has chosen the Special Olympics as the fundraising beneficiary, a testament to its commitment to inclusivity and community engagement. The week-long festivity is packed with an array of events including dress-up days, movie nights, games, and a talent show organized by the Future Business Leaders of America.

Notable Activities and Candidate Selection

Highlights of the celebration include the Loteria Game Night, taco food trucks, and the grand senior coronation event to be held during the Winterfest Dance. The school has also announced its Winterfest Candidates, who will vie for titles such as Senior King and Queen, Junior Prince and Princess, Sophomore Prince and Princess, and Freshman Prince and Princess. The assembly featured various performances, competitions, and an impressive presentation of colors by the Carson High Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps.

The Mayor's Attendance Hall of Fame

Adding to the excitement, Mayor Lori Bagwell introduced the "Mayor's Attendance Hall of Fame" campaign. This initiative, designed to encourage school attendance, rewards students for perfect, improved, and consistent attendance with attractive prizes like AirPods and cash credit cards. The campaign underscores the importance of daily school attendance for academic success, social skills development, and long-term achievement.

In the backdrop of the Winterfest celebrations, it's worth noting the contributions of the Carson City School District. Serving around 7,300 students in Nevada's capital, the district boasts a comprehensive high school, alternative high school, middle schools, and elementary schools. Offering advanced-placement classes, programs for gifted students, and a partnership with Western Nevada College for the Jump Start College program, it ensures that students can finish high school and start college simultaneously.