Carson City Reels from Powerful Storm, Braces for Another

On Saturday, Carson City and surrounding counties suffered widespread damage due to a powerful storm. High wind gusts led to numerous fallen trees, downed power poles, and scattered branches and debris across roadways. Photos sent to Carson Now from readers show the extent of the damage, with fences knocked down, trees toppled, and power lines disrupted across the city.

Devastating Impact on Mills Park

Mills Park in Carson City was particularly affected. Two large trees near the swimming pool and tennis courts were uprooted, dramatically altering the landscape. The Brewery Arts Center also reported tree damage and issued a call for volunteers to help clear away the debris.

Disruptions to Power and Traffic

NV Energy, the local power company, is working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible for affected customers. Approximately 1,000 Carson City residents are currently without power due to the storm. NDOT traffic cams in the Washoe Valley are down as a result of the wind, and multiple crashes have been reported, including an overturned semi. Southbound traffic can still enter the valley, but vehicles over 9 feet are not permitted at this time.

Record-breaking Wind Speeds

The National Weather Service reported extreme wind gusts during the storm, with speeds reaching up to 71 mph in Carson City, 89 mph in Washoe Valley, 79 mph in Jacks Valley, 64 mph in Dayton, and 61 mph in Gardnerville. These meteorological conditions resulted in nearly 18 hours of high wind events, causing significant damage to both poles and wires in multiple locations.

Another Storm on the Horizon

As cleanup efforts continue, residents are being advised to prepare for another storm forecasted to arrive by Tuesday into Wednesday. This storm is predicted to bring breezy conditions in the valleys, gusty winds at ridge levels, rain in the valleys, and snow at higher elevations.