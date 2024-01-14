en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Carson City Plunged into Darkness: 1,000 Residents Struggle with Power Outages

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:52 pm EST
Carson City Plunged into Darkness: 1,000 Residents Struggle with Power Outages

In a city plagued by darkness, approximately 1,000 Carson City residents are grappling with power outages owing to multiple collapsed power lines and upturned trees. The blackouts have spread across the capital city, casting a shadow of unease and disruption.

Emergency Response in Full Swing

Local firefighters and first responders are in the thick of the crisis, answering a surge of emergency calls associated with the power outage. Residents have been urged to remain vigilant, steering clear of any downed power lines and to report such incidents to emergency services by dialing 911.

Power Restoration: A Race Against Time

As it stands, there is no estimated timeframe for power restoration. The high winds that sparked the issue continue to complicate matters, making it difficult for crews to carry out repair work on the damaged poles. The power outages, which began just before 3 p.m., have left about 400 residents in a dark limbo, with power poles being knocked down or failing completely.

NV Energy Steps In

NV Energy, the region’s main power provider, reports that more than 850 customers are currently experiencing power outages in Carson City. To keep the public informed and updated, NV Energy has made available an online outage map, enabling residents to stay abreast of the unfolding situation. The causes behind the outages, many of which are still under investigation, are attributed to power poles being down or pole-related power failures. A further 140 customers in the rest of western Nevada are also without power.

0
Disaster United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
24 mins ago
Fire at El Cajon Apartment Complex: Residents Suffer Losses, Suspect Hunted
A blaze that broke out on a regular Thursday night at the Terraza Hills apartment complex in El Cajon, California, took an unprecedented turn, leaving in its wake a trail of destruction and upending lives. The fire, which was confined to a row of garages, left residents grappling with substantial losses. The Victims of the
Fire at El Cajon Apartment Complex: Residents Suffer Losses, Suspect Hunted
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
3 hours ago
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Log Cabin Swept Away in East Coast Storm: A Stark Reminder of our Vulnerability to Extreme Weather
4 hours ago
Log Cabin Swept Away in East Coast Storm: A Stark Reminder of our Vulnerability to Extreme Weather
Tragic Gold Mine Collapse in Tanzania Claims At Least 21 Lives: Global Incidents Roundup
33 mins ago
Tragic Gold Mine Collapse in Tanzania Claims At Least 21 Lives: Global Incidents Roundup
Nebraska Probes Windstream Data Center Outage: Uncovering Causes and Solutions
33 mins ago
Nebraska Probes Windstream Data Center Outage: Uncovering Causes and Solutions
Nebraska Declares State of Emergency as Severe Winter Weather Hits
1 hour ago
Nebraska Declares State of Emergency as Severe Winter Weather Hits
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball Matchups: A Showcase of Young Talent
36 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Matchups: A Showcase of Young Talent
Carson City Board of Supervisors to Convene for Key Decisions
1 min
Carson City Board of Supervisors to Convene for Key Decisions
St. Maarten Embarks on New Era with Coalition Government
1 min
St. Maarten Embarks on New Era with Coalition Government
Praveen Kumar's Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports
2 mins
Praveen Kumar's Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
2 mins
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
2 mins
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
Jordan D'Ambrosio Shines in Widener's Victory Over Alvernia
2 mins
Jordan D'Ambrosio Shines in Widener's Victory Over Alvernia
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
3 mins
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
4 mins
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app