Carrier Process Equipment Group Strengthens Position with Acquisition of Kinergy Corporation

Carrier Process Equipment Group, Inc. (CPEG), a Louisville, Kentucky-based conglomerate of process machinery manufacturing businesses, has confirmed its acquisition of Kinergy Corporation, a local manufacturer famed for its custom-engineered vibrating equipment. This move is set to consolidate CPEG's foothold in key markets spanning food, specialty chemicals, minerals, and recycling.

Acquisition Aligns with CPEG's Growth Strategy

In an announcement, Doug Schieber, CPEG's President and CEO, explained that the acquisition is in line with the company's growth strategy. The plan revolves around expanding product lines through acquisitions and new product development. Schieber underscored the company's ambition to serve as a single-source provider for process machinery needs, spotlighting CPEG's vast engineering resources and integration capabilities.

Kinergy Corporation: A Leader in Vibratory Equipment

Established in 1978, Kinergy Corporation has made a name for itself in the sector of vibratory equipment. The company is celebrated for its products that seamlessly blend performance with energy efficiency. They cater to a broad spectrum of industries, including food, chemical, foundry, mining, and recycling.

CPEG's Expanding Portfolio

CPEG's subsidiaries already encompass an impressive range of companies, such as Heyl Patterson Thermal Processing, Sly, S. Howes, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Carrier Europe, and Carrier Shanghai. The integration of Kinergy into this lineup comes on the heels of CPEG opening a cutting-edge innovation center in Louisville. This facility focuses on testing and developing comprehensive bulk material processing solutions, signaling the company's commitment to advancing in the industry.