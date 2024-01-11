en English
Society

Carrie Duncan: From Weather Forecasts to Community Engagement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:29 pm EST
Carrie Duncan: From Weather Forecasts to Community Engagement

Carrie Duncan, the esteemed chief meteorologist for WLOX-TV in South Mississippi, has declared her retirement from the television industry, drawing a close on an illustrious 25-year career in TV news, of which 21 years were spent at WLOX. Known for her dedication to her work, Duncan has chosen to embark on a new journey as a community relations and engagement specialist at Ingalls Shipbuilding. Citing the strain of late-night schedules on her family life, this decision comes from a mother of two who has always prioritized her family.

Award-winning career and personal journey

Duncan, who was part of a Peabody award-winning team recognized for their exceptional coverage of Hurricane Katrina, has been a significant figure in the industry, inspiring her viewers through both her professional and personal life. In addition to her outstanding meteorological skills, Duncan has become a symbol of resilience and kindness following an incident of body-shaming in 2017, advocating for positivity and respect among her audience.

Departure not related to political issue

Although her exit comes in close proximity to a recent political issue involving campaign ads for her husband Dan Cuevas, who recently won a race for Harrison County supervisor, Duncan has clarified that her departure is amicable and not related to this issue.

Support and appreciation from the community

The community and her colleagues at WLOX have expressed their support and appreciation for her extraordinary work over the years. WLOX plans to celebrate Duncan’s career by featuring highlights from her tenure before she steps down at the end of January. As Duncan prepares for her new role, she anticipates a future filled with more family time and community engagement.

Society United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

