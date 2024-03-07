CarParts.com Announces Fiscal Year Earnings, Job Cuts Amid Economic Challenges

TORRANCE, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), a leading eCommerce provider of automotive parts and accessories, has shared its financial results for the fourth quarter and the entire fiscal year of 2023, highlighting both achievements and challenges. The company's CEO, David Meniane, reported an 8% unit growth in Q4, indicating a market share gain from online competitors and a strategic positioning to leverage the $389 billion automotive aftermarket for future growth. Despite these achievements, CarParts.com faces a challenging macro environment, leading to significant cost restructuring, including the elimination of 150 global roles.

Fiscal Year 2023: A Mixed Bag of Achievements and Challenges

Fiscal 2023 saw CarParts.com generating $675.7 million in net sales, a modest 2% increase from 2022's $661.6 million. However, the gross profit slightly decreased to $229.4 million from $230.9 million in the previous year, with the gross margin declining by 100 basis points to 33.9%. This downturn is attributed to heightened outbound transportation costs and a shift in product mix. The company's adjusted EBITDA also saw a decrease, falling to $19.7 million from $26.1 million in fiscal year 2022. These financial shifts underscore the pressing need for the announced cost reduction measures.

Strategic Adjustments Amid Economic Headwinds

In response to the slow start of 2024 and ongoing economic difficulties, CarParts.com has taken decisive action to streamline its operations. The difficult decision to cut 150 global positions is a move to preserve shareholder value and enhance agility in a fluctuating market. CEO David Meniane emphasized the company's commitment to strategic priorities that promise long-term shareholder value, despite the current challenges. With a strong balance sheet, including $51.0 million in cash and no long-term debt, CarParts.com is well-equipped to navigate the uncertain economic landscape.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Outlook and Strategic Focus

For 2024, CarParts.com projects a cautious yet hopeful outlook, expecting net sales to fluctuate between a 2% decrease and a 2% increase. The anticipated gross margin is forecasted to lie between 30% and 32%. This outlook reflects the company's strategic adjustments and focus on long-term growth amidst a challenging macro environment. CarParts.com remains committed to its mission of empowering drivers with easy, stress-free access to high-quality automotive parts, leveraging its robust eCommerce platform and extensive fulfillment network.

The strategic moves and financial adjustments made by CarParts.com underscore the company's resilience and adaptability in the face of economic headwinds. As CarParts.com navigates through these challenging times, its focus on strategic growth, cost efficiency, and long-term shareholder value will be crucial. The automotive eCommerce sector continues to evolve, and CarParts.com's ability to adapt and innovate will play a significant role in its future success.