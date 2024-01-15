en English
Carolyn Oxtoby: The ‘Patron Saint of Sixth Street’ Passes Away

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Springfield’s urban renaissance and its loyal custodian, Carolyn Oxtoby, has passed away in Florida at the age of 92. The ‘patron saint of Sixth Street,’ as she was fondly called, left indelible marks on the city’s landscape with her relentless pursuit of urban development and historic preservation.

Legacy of a City’s Champion

Carolyn Oxtoby’s legacy is intertwined with the city of Springfield. She inherited a key building from the Pasfield family trust in the mid-1970s, marking the beginning of her instrumental role in the city’s downtown revival. Her commitment to the city’s development was recognized with the prestigious State Journal-Register First Citizen award in 1998.

She co-founded the Heritage Foundation, a testament to her dedication towards protecting historic structures. Her profound impact on the preservation front was acknowledged with a lifetime achievement award from Landmarks Illinois in 2010.

Reviving the Past, Shaping the Future

Among Oxtoby’s transformative projects, the Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices, the Fisher-Latham building, the Sears Apartment Building, and the conversion of the former Masonic Temple into the Hoogland Center for the Arts stand out. She championed the concept of historic preservation as an economic growth catalyst and was a pioneer of the mixed-use development concept, merging residential and commercial spaces.

Her visionary work influenced the city’s ‘Streetscape’ concept, and she was a responsible landlord, managing various downtown apartments. Oxtoby’s approach to urban development not only reshaped the city’s physical aspect but also its economic footprint.

A Community’s Consensus-Builder

Community members, including Michael Higgins, Dave Leonatti, and John Stremsterfer, commemorated Oxtoby’s visionary approach and her unwavering commitment to Springfield. She was a consensus-builder, leveraging her family name and local political connections to further her cause, always maintaining an approachable and respectful demeanor. Carolyn Oxtoby’s enduring impact on Springfield’s urban landscape and community will echo in the city’s heartbeat for years to come.

History Local News United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

