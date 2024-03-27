Carol Burnett Talks 'Palm Royale', Memorable Elvis Meeting, and Johnny Carson Antics on Colbert

Comedy icon Carol Burnett graced Stephen Colbert's Late Show with her presence, sharing captivating anecdotes from her illustrious 70-year career, including her challenging appearance as Johnny Carson's guest and a memorable encounter with Elvis Presley. Promoting her new series Palm Royale on Apple TV+, Burnett's visit not only highlighted her new venture but also took fans down memory lane with her timeless humor and unforgettable stories.

From Comedy to Carson: Burnett's Rollercoaster

Burnett recounted her early days of nervousness on The Tonight Show, where she aimed to be the 'world's worst guest' for Johnny Carson, leading to a hilariously awkward interview. Her strategy of giving monosyllabic answers to Carson's questions turned the interview into a comedic highlight, showcasing her unique sense of humor and Carson's adeptness at handling guests.

Elvis Presley: An Unforgettable Opening Act

Further delving into her career's iconic moments, Burnett shared her experience of opening for Elvis Presley, which she humorously branded as a 'bomb.' The anticipation for Elvis was so high that Burnett felt overshadowed, yet this event led to a sweet encounter with the King of Rock and Roll himself. Her story emphasized the highs and lows of showbiz, with Burnett's resilience shining through.

Palm Royale: A New Chapter

Discussing her latest project, Palm Royale, Burnett introduced viewers to her character, Norma, the matriarch with a penchant for blackmail and secrets. Set in a Palm Beach country club in 1969, the series promises intrigue and dark humor, with Burnett's character at the epicenter of its complex narrative. The role allows Burnett to explore a different facet of her acting prowess, promising viewers a captivating watch.

Carol Burnett's visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert not only promoted her new series but also served as a testament to her enduring legacy in comedy. Her stories of past experiences, from Johnny Carson to Elvis Presley, remind us of her significant impact on entertainment. As Burnett ventures into new roles, her ability to engage and entertain audiences remains as strong as ever, proving that legends never fade.