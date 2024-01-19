Carmel's Festival of Ice: A Winter Wonderland of Art and Community

Carmel, Indiana, a city known for its vibrant arts scene and cultural richness, is set to host the much-anticipated Festival of Ice this weekend. The festival, a highlight on the winter calendar, will feature top ice carvers from across the country, showcasing their skills and creativity in the Carmel Arts & Design District.

Ice Carving Demonstrations and Activities

The festival kicks off with ice carving demonstrations between 4 and 8 p.m., offering visitors an up-close view of the intricate and labor-intensive process of sculpting ice. Complimentary hot chocolate, courtesy of the 1832 Brew Espresso Bar and Metronet, will be available to keep attendees warm as they enjoy the artistry.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage in several activities over the weekend. One of the highlights is the People's Choice sculpture competition, where spectators can vote for their favorite ice sculpture. The festival also features a chili cook-off hosted by the Carmel Fire Department, giving attendees a chance to warm up with a variety of delicious chili recipes and vote for their favorite.

Speed Carving Competition and Ice Skating

For those seeking a bit more excitement, the festival offers a speed carving competition where carvers race against the clock to create stunning sculptures. Meanwhile, attendees can lace up their skates and hit the ice at The Ice at Carter Green rink, offering a delightful winter activity for all ages.

Frost Show and Internet Safety Webinar

The festival also includes the launch of the new Palladiscope show, Frost. However, due to weather conditions, the show has been rescheduled to January 27. In a separate but noteworthy event, the Hamilton County Health Department and Sheriff's Office are hosting a free Internet Safety webinar for parents. Scheduled for January 24, this webinar aims to address common online risks and provide safety guidance.

The Festival of Ice, open to the public and free of charge, promises to be a weekend of icy enchantment, blending the arts, community engagement, and winter fun. Carmel continues to showcase its commitment to the arts and community with this remarkable event.