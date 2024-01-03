en English
Carl Johnson: A Titan of Memphis Education and Politics Passes Away

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Carl Johnson: A Titan of Memphis Education and Politics Passes Away

On December 26, Memphis, Tennessee, bid farewell to Carl Johnson, a beloved citizen and an instrumental figure in the city’s history. At 88, Johnson left behind a multifaceted legacy that resonated with the city and its people, embodying the roles of a father, husband, educator, scientist, carpenter, and mentor.

Johnson’s Legacy in Memphis City Schools

Johnson’s name is synonymous with the Memphis City Schools board, where he served as the longest-elected member. Born in South Memphis, he became a pioneering force in the desegregation of schools. His efforts saw him working alongside civil rights leader Maxine Smith, with whom he shared a vision of equality in education.

His impact on the local political landscape was significant. Johnson was instrumental in influencing the appointment of the first African-American superintendent of Memphis City Schools, Willie Herenton. This move was a testament to Johnson’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity in education and governance.

Johnson as an Educator and Mentor

Beyond his role in the school board, Johnson wore the hat of an educator with equal commitment. He was a teacher and a fervent advocate for vocational education – a testament to his belief in the power of knowledge and skills. His passion for education extended into his personal life, where he mentored young politicians and nurtured their growth.

Even in his later years, Johnson’s love for learning remained undiminished. He took up the study of new languages, embodying the spirit of a lifelong learner.

Johnson’s Impact on Memphis

Johnson’s legacy is as much a part of Memphis as its blues and barbeque. His calm demeanor, belief in the potential of Memphis, and unwavering commitment to its growth and development are remembered fondly by his family, colleagues, and the city he served. His passing leaves behind a void in the heart of Memphis, but his imprint on the city will forever be a part of its story.

Education United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

