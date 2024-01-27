Caribou Vikings Triumph over MDI Trojans in High School Basketball Clash

In a fiercely contested high school basketball game on Friday night, January 26th, the Caribou Vikings clinched victory against the MDI Trojans, with a final score of 47-36. The showdown took place in Bar Harbor, where the Vikings managed to keep their lead intact at the end of each fast-paced quarter.

Game Highlights

Initially, the Vikings were leading 12-8 at the close of the first quarter, stretching their lead to 20-18 by halftime, and further to 37-29 by the end of the third quarter. The Trojans, not backing down, gave their best effort, with Jameson Weir leading the pack with 13 points, closely followed by James Witham with 9 points. Both Witham and Jay Haney added to the score with a 3-pointer each, showcasing their shooting skills. As a team, MDI went 2-4 on free throws, showcasing their tenacity in the face of adversity.

Caribou's Offensive Prowess

The Vikings' offense was spearheaded by Tristan Robbins, who scored a game-high of 16 points. Kaymen Sargent and Landen Belanger also had commendable performances, contributing 12 and 10 points respectively. The Vikings displayed their 3-point shooting prowess with six successful shots, including two each from Sargent and Belanger, and one each from Dylan Bouchard and Robbins. Their free throw accuracy was also noteworthy, with a 7-10 record at the line.

Victory For The Vikings

Following this victory, Caribou improved their record to 11-3, setting their sights on their next game against Ellsworth, scheduled for Saturday, January 27th at 2:30 p.m. This game was set to be live-streamed on Ticket TV, providing a platform for the Vikings to showcase their victories and for their fans to cheer them on. This win for the Vikings was more than a game; it was a testament to their grit, determination, and the sheer will to succeed.