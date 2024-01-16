Caribou in Arctic Alaska Show Greater Sensitivity to Road Traffic: Implications for Wildlife Management

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have discovered that caribou, a key species in Arctic Alaska, are more sensitive to road traffic than previously understood. Traditionally, it was believed that caribou could withstand a disturbance threshold of 15 vehicles per hour. However, the recent research indicates that caribou movements are inhibited with traffic levels as low as five vehicles per hour, posing serious implications for wildlife management strategies in proximity to industrial setups in the Arctic region.

Caribou and Human Interference: A Delicate Dance

The study, which involved the analysis of female caribou movements in the Kuparuk and Milne Point oil fields, revealed that these animals prefer to steer clear of roads with five or more vehicles an hour. This behavior is particularly noticeable during post-calving and mosquito seasons. The research was co-authored by Heather Johnson, a U.S. Geological Survey biologist, who pointed out that the findings suggest a higher sensitivity to road activity among caribou than previously recognized.

The Implications: Current and Proposed Projects

The research findings hold significant implications for ongoing and prospective projects in the region, including the Willow oil project by ConocoPhillips and the Ambler Access Project road. The study aligns with previous research, such as a 2020 study by Johnson, that established caribous' tendency to avoid manmade features and their lack of habituation to development. The Central Arctic Caribou Herd, which was the focus of this study, is only present in the oil fields for a few weeks each year. This temporal presence suggests possible mitigation strategies like timing adjustments to minimize traffic impacts.

Caribou Conservation: A Balancing Act

While the Biden administration's approval of the Willow project came with extensive environmental studies, traffic controls designed to protect caribou were based on the outdated standard of 15 vehicles per hour. The Western Arctic Caribou Herd, estimated at 152,000 animals, also faces potential impacts from the Ambler Access road. Previous studies have shown that the existence of even one road affects the herd's movement, with significant migration delays caused by the Red Dog mine road. These scientific findings have raised concerns among the Western Arctic Caribou Herd Working Group, which represents Indigenous villages dependent on caribou hunting. The study's findings are seen as a crucial step forward in understanding caribou responses to roads, though the exact reasons for their aversion remain unknown.