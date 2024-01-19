Caribou Coffee Enters $260M Licensing Deal with JDE Peet's

In a strategic move designed to streamline operations and promote expansion, Caribou Coffee has announced a $260 million licensing agreement with Amsterdam-based JDE Peet's. The deal, expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, will see JDE Peet's taking over Caribou's roasting and packaging operations, allowing the latter to focus on its coffeehouse segment.

Advertisment

Caribou Coffee's Strategic Shift

Through this agreement, Caribou Coffee, founded in Minnesota in 1992, is making a significant shift in its business model. The company has ensured that it will maintain its base and continue roasting its specialty coffee at the Brooklyn Center roastery in Minnesota. However, it will now concentrate more on its coffeehouse operations, planning to open more than 300 new locations through domestic franchisees. Caribou currently operates over 800 coffeehouses in 11 countries.

JDE Peet's Expansion

Advertisment

JDE Peet's, a global coffee powerhouse with a workforce of roughly 20,000 employees, will now handle the expansion of Caribou's consumer packaged goods and foodservice coffee products. The company already works with other prominent coffee brands such as Peet's, Stumptown, Intelligentsia, and L'OR. This alliance is set to bolster JDE Peet's premium coffee portfolio in North America, strengthening its presence in the world's largest coffee market.

No Job Losses Expected

According to a news release, the takeover of Caribou's coffeehouse operations by JDE Peet's will not lead to job losses. Both Caribou and JDE Peet's are owned by JAB Holdings, with Caribou being a part of the Panera Brands group under JAB. This move is seen as a strategic consolidation within the umbrella of JAB holdings, allowing both entities to focus on their core competencies and drive growth.

In conclusion, this alliance promises to be a win-win situation for both companies. With Caribou Coffee focusing on expanding its retail coffeehouse footprint and JDE Peet's bolstering its premium coffee portfolio, the future of coffee lovers worldwide seems to be in good hands.