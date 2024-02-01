CarGurus, Inc. Set to Release Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Leading digital automotive platform, CarGurus, Inc., has made the strategic move to disclose its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year of 2023 on February 26, 2024. The company's announcement sets the stage for a much-anticipated press release that will dive into the specifics of its performance. This release will be made public after the trading day concludes.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

In a bid to offer transparency and foster open communication, CarGurus will not merely stop at a press release. The company plans to host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This event will provide a platform for investors and analysts to delve into the company's financial outcomes. To join the call, interested parties can dial specific numbers for the U.S., Canada, or other international locations. The company has also ensured that those unable to attend the live event can access a replay of the call until March 11, 2024, using provided dial-in numbers and a passcode.

CarGurus' Expansive Digital Offerings

CarGurus' industry-leading listings marketplace is widely recognized for instilling trust and transparency in vehicle buying and selling processes. Beyond this, the company also provides digital retail solutions, and it runs the online wholesale platform, CarOffer. A testament to its broad reach and influence, CarGurus is acknowledged as the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. The company also extends its marketplace services to Canada and the U.K., and it operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces in the U.S. and U.K., respectively.

Record of Strong Financial Performance

In the recent past, CarGurus has enjoyed a positive growth trajectory. The company's marketplace revenue growth accelerated to 8% year-over-year in the third quarter, and it anticipates similar high single-digit year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter. The company's consolidated net income stood at $13.8 million, and its consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $45.2 million, surpassing the high-end of the guidance range. The upcoming financial results will offer further clarity on the company's continued performance and growth.