CarGurus CEO to Speak at Needham Growth Conference, Reinforcing Digital Innovation

CarGurus, Inc., the distinguished pioneer in the digital automotive industry, has made public that its Chief Executive Officer, Jason Trevisan, will grace the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference with a fireside chat. The conference is set to take place on January 18, with Trevisan’s chat commencing at 3:45 PM ET.

Accessing the Discussion

An invitation is extended to all interested individuals to access a webcast of the chat. This can be found on the Investor Relations page of CarGurus’ website. For those unable to catch the live discussion, an archive of the presentation will be available for a subsequent 30 days. CarGurus, with its robust online presence, serves as a vital platform for buying and selling vehicles across the globe.

CarGurus: A Global Automotive Powerhouse

Operating as a multinational online platform, CarGurus offers a multitude of services to both consumers and dealerships. Its platform is ingeniously designed to foster trust, transparency, and competitive pricing in the automotive shopping experience. This has propelled CarGurus into achieving the status of the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.

Expanding Marketplaces

CarGurus doesn’t stop at the American border. The company also runs additional online marketplaces in Canada and the United Kingdom. Furthermore, it oversees the Autolist and PistonHeads marketplaces in the U.S. and U.K., respectively. The company’s dedication to innovation doesn’t end here. It is further exemplified by its digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. CarGurus and CarOffer, both registered trademarks of their respective owners, continue to focus on leveraging technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to enhance the automotive buying and selling journey.