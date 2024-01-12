en English
Automotive

CarGurus CEO to Speak at Needham Growth Conference, Reinforcing Digital Innovation

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
CarGurus, Inc., the distinguished pioneer in the digital automotive industry, has made public that its Chief Executive Officer, Jason Trevisan, will grace the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference with a fireside chat. The conference is set to take place on January 18, with Trevisan’s chat commencing at 3:45 PM ET.

Accessing the Discussion

An invitation is extended to all interested individuals to access a webcast of the chat. This can be found on the Investor Relations page of CarGurus’ website. For those unable to catch the live discussion, an archive of the presentation will be available for a subsequent 30 days. CarGurus, with its robust online presence, serves as a vital platform for buying and selling vehicles across the globe.

CarGurus: A Global Automotive Powerhouse

Operating as a multinational online platform, CarGurus offers a multitude of services to both consumers and dealerships. Its platform is ingeniously designed to foster trust, transparency, and competitive pricing in the automotive shopping experience. This has propelled CarGurus into achieving the status of the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.

Expanding Marketplaces

CarGurus doesn’t stop at the American border. The company also runs additional online marketplaces in Canada and the United Kingdom. Furthermore, it oversees the Autolist and PistonHeads marketplaces in the U.S. and U.K., respectively. The company’s dedication to innovation doesn’t end here. It is further exemplified by its digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. CarGurus and CarOffer, both registered trademarks of their respective owners, continue to focus on leveraging technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to enhance the automotive buying and selling journey.

Automotive Business United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

