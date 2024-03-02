Carey Dinner Theatre's 50th Anniversary: Casting Call for Summer Season

As Carey Dinner Theatre (CDT) gears up for its 50th anniversary season this July, the search for talented individuals to fill roles both on and off stage is underway. Set against the backdrop of William Carey University's Hattiesburg campus, auditions and interviews are scheduled for March 23, starting at 10 a.m. at the Joe and Virginia Tatum Theatre.

A Tradition of Excellence

CDT's managing director, Obra Quave, emphasizes the program's competitive edge, likening the experience to other professional summer theatre programs nationwide. With a history of launching careers, the theatre has become a stepping stone for many in the performing arts industry. Tim Matheny, chair of WCU Theatre & Communications and this summer's director, notes the significant number of alumni who credit CDT as their first professional theatre experience.

Prospective cast and crew members are advised to bring a headshot to their audition or interview. Successful applicants will not only gain invaluable professional experience but also receive a comprehensive financial package. This includes a salary, tips from serving during dinner, housing, and some meals. With the commitment period running from June 24 through July 29, those offered contracts must have graduated from high school by June 24, 2024.

How to Participate

For those interested in auditioning or interviewing for a position, the first step is to mark March 23 on their calendars. This opportunity provides a unique blend of professional development and community engagement, set in the vibrant atmosphere of summer theatre. As CDT celebrates its 50th anniversary, this season promises not only to honor the theatre's storied past but also to lay the groundwork for future generations of theatre professionals.

The legacy of Carey Dinner Theatre continues to shine as a beacon of artistic excellence and professional opportunity. As preparations for the 50th season move forward, the anticipation builds for a summer filled with compelling performances and the nurturing of new talent.