Carencro Mardi Gras Parade 2024: DJs Allowed to Spin, With Strings Attached

In a pivotal move, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association (CMGA) has revised its music policy for the 2024 parade, introducing DJs to the event’s floats. This significant change, brought about by unresolved technical issues, marks a departure from the initial plan to use a preset music playlist.

DJs: A Fresh Spin on Tradition

Under the new policy, DJs are now allowed to play their music on the parade floats. However, this freedom comes with a set of stringent guidelines to ensure the event retains its family-friendly atmosphere. Open microphones on floats have been banned, and DJs are prohibited from playing songs with obscene lyrics, even in their radio versions.

Rules and Consequences

DJs who fail to adhere to these rules risk severe penalties. Violations could result in forfeiture of their deposit and being banned from future parades. To ensure compliance, all DJs participating in the parade will be required to register with the CMGA in advance.

Striking a Balance: Tradition and Modernity

This policy update is an attempt to strike a balance between preserving the traditional spirit of the Mardi Gras parade and addressing community concerns regarding appropriate music content. The Carencro Mardi Gras Parade, a key event during the carnival season, has been at the center of debates over music selections impacting its family-friendly atmosphere. With this latest policy change, the CMGA strives to create a positive and inclusive experience for all attendees.