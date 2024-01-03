en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Carencro Mardi Gras Parade 2024: DJs Allowed to Spin, With Strings Attached

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
Carencro Mardi Gras Parade 2024: DJs Allowed to Spin, With Strings Attached

In a pivotal move, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association (CMGA) has revised its music policy for the 2024 parade, introducing DJs to the event’s floats. This significant change, brought about by unresolved technical issues, marks a departure from the initial plan to use a preset music playlist.

DJs: A Fresh Spin on Tradition

Under the new policy, DJs are now allowed to play their music on the parade floats. However, this freedom comes with a set of stringent guidelines to ensure the event retains its family-friendly atmosphere. Open microphones on floats have been banned, and DJs are prohibited from playing songs with obscene lyrics, even in their radio versions.

Rules and Consequences

DJs who fail to adhere to these rules risk severe penalties. Violations could result in forfeiture of their deposit and being banned from future parades. To ensure compliance, all DJs participating in the parade will be required to register with the CMGA in advance.

Striking a Balance: Tradition and Modernity

This policy update is an attempt to strike a balance between preserving the traditional spirit of the Mardi Gras parade and addressing community concerns regarding appropriate music content. The Carencro Mardi Gras Parade, a key event during the carnival season, has been at the center of debates over music selections impacting its family-friendly atmosphere. With this latest policy change, the CMGA strives to create a positive and inclusive experience for all attendees.

0
United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Librarian Wins Lawsuit After Being Fired for Refusing to Ban Books

By Geeta Pillai

Michael Gerdes: A Maestro Wielding the Baton for Music Education and Orchestral Prestige

By BNN Correspondents

Tri-Cities Marks Safest New Year's Eve with Low DUI Incidents and Zero Crashes

By Israel Ojoko

FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk

By BNN Correspondents

Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Pol ...
@Politics · 2 mins
Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Pol ...
heart comment 0
No Charges for Texas National Guard Soldier in Migrant Shooting Incident

By BNN Correspondents

No Charges for Texas National Guard Soldier in Migrant Shooting Incident
High School Girls’ Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories

By Salman Khan

High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
Memphis Crash Leaves Five-Year-Old in Coma, Family in Crisis

By Shivani Chauhan

Memphis Crash Leaves Five-Year-Old in Coma, Family in Crisis
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk
2 mins
FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk
Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Policy
2 mins
Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Policy
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
2 mins
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
3 mins
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
3 mins
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
3 mins
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
4 mins
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
4 mins
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app