Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary School: A New Chapter in Education Begins

The dawn of 2024 brought with it a beacon of hope and a symbol of renewal in Carencro, Louisiana as the newly built Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary School opened its doors on January 3. The grand occasion was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by school officials, faculty, construction authorities, and the wider community. A vibrant atmosphere of anticipation and pride set the tone for the day as the attendees embarked on a tour of the modern, state-of-the-art facility.

Rebirth from the Roots

Replacing the old Carencro Heights Elementary School that was built in 1958, the $34-million new structure stands tall at the corner of St. Anne and Tee Ma streets. Named in honor of Bob Lilly, a dedicated lifelong Carencro resident and youth baseball coach, the new school building is a testament to the community’s commitment to nurturing the next generation.

A Home Away from Home

The two-story, 98,000-square-foot edifice is designed to accommodate approximately 960 students, effectively doubling the capacity of the previous building. Far from being just a larger space, the school’s design is a thoughtful blend of safety, functionality, and inclusivity. Distinct wings for different grade levels, separate playgrounds for younger and older students, and weapons detection machines underscore the school’s priority on student safety.

Inclusivity and Innovation: Cornerstones of the New Facility

The school boasts of modern amenities such as a multi-purpose room that doubles as a cafeteria and an event space, discovery zones for collaborative teaching, and a media center complete with amphitheater seating. In a nod towards inclusivity, the school has also incorporated restrooms in pre-K and kindergarten classrooms, and a special education restroom equipped with a shower and changing space. As Principal Alysia Messa puts it, the aim is to create a second home for the students, where each child feels a sense of belonging and pride.