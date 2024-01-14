en English
Business

Career Shifts and Appointments Herald a Dynamic Future for South Carolina

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
South Carolina has witnessed a flurry of career transitions and appointments in various industries. The moves denote a dynamic shift in the professional landscape, reflecting the robustness of the state’s business ecosystem.

Banking and Finance

SouthState Bank has welcomed Michael Samuel as its new commercial relationship manager. Samuel, formerly associated with Wells Fargo & Co., brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Construction and Engineering

In the construction sector, Landmark Construction Co. has named Joshua Hollinger as its chief information officer. Hollinger, the previous director of operational excellence, steps into this new role with significant industry knowledge. In a parallel move, Reveer Group has onboarded Ryan Johnson as a staff civil engineer. Johnson, a graduate of the University of South Carolina, is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the firm.

Public Sector and Nonprofit

The National Park Service’s Reconstruction Era National Historical Park in Beaufort will now be helmed by Laura Waller, transitioning from her role at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan. In the nonprofit sector, Sustain SC has hired Cynthia Davis as senior vice president. Davis, leveraging her extensive background in workforce and economic development from her stint at the S.C. Department of Commerce, is expected to steer the organization towards new heights.

Legal, Real Estate, and Hospitality

Clement Rivers LLP has added Graydon V. Olive IV to its roster as an associate attorney specializing in commercial litigation and appellate work. The real estate industry has seen Trad Dyches join NAI Charleston as an associate commercial real estate agent, while Jessica Johnson and Robert LeLaurin have become part of Carolina One Real Estate as agents. Lastly, Kiawah Island Golf Resort has promoted Jennifer Barker to the position of director of mid-Atlantic sales, a step up from her role as manager for small groups and meetings.

The recent career shifts across sectors in South Carolina hint at the vibrancy of the state’s professional landscape, promising a dynamic and exciting future.

Business United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

