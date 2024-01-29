CareDX Faces Significant Stock Drop After Patent Litigation Verdict

In a dramatic turn of events, CareDX, a prominent player in the biotechnology sector, suffered a significant blow in its stock value following a patent litigation verdict. The NASDAQ-listed company, trading under the ticker CDNA, saw a 5% decline in premarket trading, which followed a steep 17% fall on the previous Friday. The trigger behind this downward trend was a jury's decision to award CareDX $96.3 million in a patent infringement case against Natera, a competitor within the same sector.

Patent Infringement and Repercussions

The jury found that two of CareDX's key products, AlloSure and AlloSeq, infringed on one of Natera's patents. As a result, the monetary award included $83.7 million for lost profits and $12.6 million for past royalties. This verdict not only impacts CareDX's financial standing but also serves as a deterrent to other companies contemplating the unauthorized use of patented technology.

Natera's Legal Victory

Simultaneously, Natera highlighted a separate legal victory where it successfully invalidated three of CareDX's patents, a decision that was upheld on appeal. This victory points towards an intense competitive landscape within the biotechnology sector and underscores the importance of intellectual property rights.

CareDX's Response to the Verdict

In response to the recent legal setback, CareDX announced its intention to seek a judicial review of the verdict. Despite the legal challenges and financial implications, CareDX affirmed that the availability of its products AlloSure and AlloMap would remain unaffected. These products, as per the company, face no current motions for injunctive relief that would impede their sale or distribution.