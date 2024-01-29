Cardlytics Settles Dispute with SRS, Reaches Financial Milestone

Cardlytics, a NASDAQ-listed company, has finally brought an end to its long-standing dispute with Shareholder Representative Services LLC (SRS) regarding the Bridg merger and subsequent earnout payments. The resolution comes in the form of a settlement agreement that will see Cardlytics part with $25 million in cash and issue 3.6 million shares of its common stock.

Details of the Settlement

According to the terms of the agreement, the cash payments will be disbursed over a period of one and a half years, with an initial payment of $20 million scheduled for January 2024, followed by an additional $3 million in January 2025, and a final $2 million in June 2025. This settlement relieves Cardlytics of any further obligations related to the first anniversary earnout payment that it had previously withheld.

Cardlytics' Q4 Financial Results

In addition to the settlement, Cardlytics has also released its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter. The company estimates that its revenue will fall between $89 million and $90 million, with an adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of between $9.5 million and $10.5 million. These figures suggest a positive trajectory for Cardlytics, indicating that the company is well-positioned to achieve a positive adjusted EBITDA for the entirety of 2023.

Financial Milestone and Its Implications

Reaching this financial milestone will allow Cardlytics to extend the maturity date of its credit facility until April 2025. This could have significant implications for the company's operational flexibility and long-term strategic planning.