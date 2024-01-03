Cardiff Lexington Appoints New CFO, Matthew Shafer, to Drive Strategic Growth

Cardiff Lexington Corporation, an acquisition holding entity, has announced Matthew Shafer as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company, renowned for its focus on the healthcare industry, is known for acquiring and nurturing middle-market niche companies. The appointment of Shafer, effective from January 3, 2024, is expected to bolster the company’s financial and accounting operations.

Matthew Shafer: A Veteran in Finance

Shafer carries a rich experience of over 25 years in the finance sector. His expertise spans across public accounting, auditing, and executive leadership. He has played pivotal roles in both privately-held and publicly-traded companies. In his most recent position, Shafer served as the Vice President of Finance at Aspire Technology Partners. His career is marked by a strong track record in overseeing financial operations, managing capital market transactions, and leading merger and acquisition (M&A) initiatives.

Shafer to Drive Cardiff Lexington’s Strategic Growth

At Cardiff Lexington, Shafer’s role will be instrumental in driving the company’s strategic growth plans on a national scale. CEO Alex Cunningham has expressed utmost confidence in Shafer’s ability to contribute to the company’s uplisting to a major U.S. exchange. Cunningham believes that Shafer’s appointment will help create substantial value for the shareholders.

Impacting Patient Outcomes

Cardiff Lexington primarily generates its revenue from Nova Ortho and Spine, PLLC (Nova). Nova provides comprehensive care to traumatic injury victims in Florida. Shafer himself has expressed excitement about the opportunity to contribute to the company’s growth. More importantly, he is looking forward to positively impacting patient outcomes.