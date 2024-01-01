Cardi B Ends 2023 with Cold and Conflict, Aims for Fresh Start in 2024

As the world bid farewell to 2023, Grammy-winner and New York native, Cardi B, battled a severe winter cold and navigated choppy waters with her fans over her relationship with Offset. The ‘WAP’ singer took to Twitter, expressing her vexation at fans speculating about her personal life and her resolve to eschew toxic behavior in 2024. Despite the tumult, she underscored the unwavering bond with her fans, affectionately known as the ‘Bardigang,’ highlighting their steadfast loyalty in trying times.

Health and Performance Amidst Struggles

As she grappled with her illness, Cardi B, christened Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was gearing up for a performance at Miami’s Fontainebleau hotel. Sharing her plight on Instagram Stories, she voiced her unease with Florida’s capricious weather and her resolve to forge ahead with her performance, despite her ill health.

The Rollercoaster of Cardi B’s Relationship with Offset

The relationship saga of Cardi B and Offset has been a focal point of public curiosity since their courtship commenced in 2017, leading to a secret wedding the same year. Their liaison has been marked by turbulence, a brief hiatus in 2020 when Cardi B sought divorce, only to reconcile a few months down the line. Parenting two children together, Kulture Kiari Cephus and Wave Set Cephus, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram in December, setting the rumor mill churning about another possible split. Cardi B addressed her fans about their conjectures and rumors regarding her relationship status, requesting them to refrain from such discussions.

(Read Also: Kate Walsh: A New Life and Love in the Australian Outback)

Starting Afresh in 2024

Cardi B confronted fan speculation about her potential reconciliation with Offset, asserting her intention to start 2024 on a clean slate. She acknowledged her flare-ups with her fans, expressing her gratitude for their unwavering support, and dubbing her fanbase ‘the Bardigang’. Cardi dispelled rumors about her reunion with Offset, following her confirmation of the termination of her six-year-long marriage in December 2023. She responded to fans questioning her album release, therapy, and her children, acknowledging her ‘toxic’ state of mind and her determination to leave the negativity behind in 2024. Cardi B wrapped up the year by addressing rumors about her relationship with Offset, expressing her annoyance with fans for their incessant speculation about her personal life. She also discussed her severe cold and her imminent performance in Miami, while quelling rumors about her reconciliation with Offset.

(Read Also: Hlengiwe ‘HLE’ Ntombela: A Year of Gratitude and Milestones)