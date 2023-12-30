Cardi B Denies Reconciliation Rumors with Offset, Threatens Social Media Exit

Grammy-Award winning rapper, Cardi B, has made clear her vexation over unfounded rumors regarding her personal life and potential reunification with her estranged husband, Offset. In a recent X live chatroom session, characterized by expletive-ridden denials, Cardi B categorically refuted the whispers of her rekindling romance with Offset. The rapper went on to warn her fans of an impending mass unfollow and threatened to delete her social media accounts owing to the relentless gossip.

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Status

The rumor mill went into overdrive following the couple’s public appearances together in New York City and during their joint holiday celebrations with their children, daughter Kulture Kiari and son Wave Set. Despite their public split announcement earlier this month, fans and followers were quick to speculate a bubbling reunion. Cardi B, in no uncertain terms, dismissed these rumors.

Cardi B’s Rant and Social Media Threat

Cardi B, known for her unfiltered style and candid responses, unleashed a fiery rant against her fans accusing them of fanning false flames regarding her relationship with Offset. She confirmed that the couple had parted ways on December 10 and expressed her frustration at the widespread speculation. The rapper, with a staggering follower base of 169 million on Instagram, hinted at her desire for a clean slate in 2024 and conveyed her exasperation with managing her social media image.

A Fresh Start in 2024

Cardi B’s vocal denial of these rumors and her expressed desire for new beginnings in 2024 hint at her determination to chart her own course. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, have a history of on-and-off relationship marked by public spats and reconciliations. The recent developments, however, indicate a strong stance from Cardi B to break away from this cycle. As she navigates her way through these personal challenges, fans and followers anticipate the impact of these changes on her music and public persona in the coming year.